Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5%

QCOM stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.