QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

