Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $212.19 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.8% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $212,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock opened at $371.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.17.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,448 shares of company stock worth $50,133,659. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
