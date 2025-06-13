NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,640,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,725,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,202,000 after purchasing an additional 282,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,713,000 after purchasing an additional 817,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $588.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

