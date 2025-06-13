Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.33.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $413.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

