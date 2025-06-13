Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $533.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

