Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 34 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $513.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.67. The company has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $118,047.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $970,738.08. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

