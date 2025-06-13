Sky Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $8,947,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after buying an additional 40,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.1%

CVX stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.