Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $380.43 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

