Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 615 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $183.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

