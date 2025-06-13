Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 69,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 130,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 11,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $318.02 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $275.01 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.15.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

