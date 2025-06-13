Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Invests $557,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE LOW opened at $223.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.