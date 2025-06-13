Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,534,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

NYSE LLY opened at $811.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $769.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

