Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

