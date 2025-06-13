GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 383 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

