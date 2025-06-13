Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE MCD opened at $302.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.