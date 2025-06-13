Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after acquiring an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VTV stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.74.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

