Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $302.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

