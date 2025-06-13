UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CEO Patrick Hugh Conway Sells 589 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $318.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,233,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

