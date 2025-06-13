Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $319.11 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.92 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 156.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

