Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 2.2%

Tesla stock opened at $319.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.92 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

