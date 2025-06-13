Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $362.99 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.33. The company has a market capitalization of $361.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.