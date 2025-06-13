Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,283,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

