Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 278,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after buying an additional 82,713 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 34,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

