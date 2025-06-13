Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,061 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 97,255 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.33.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $413.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $176.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

