Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 562,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after buying an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $140.92 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33. The firm has a market cap of $188.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

