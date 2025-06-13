GraniteShares Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $48,802,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,621. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE NOW opened at $1,006.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $939.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $974.01. The stock has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

