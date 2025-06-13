Willis Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the first quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.71.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

