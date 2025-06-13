Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 691,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,281,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 35,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

