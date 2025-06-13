Verity & Verity LLC Sells 69,235 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,235 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Southern by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Southern by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 545,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after buying an additional 140,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.