Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 463 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Southern by 5.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Southern by 24.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Southern by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 81,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Southern by 50.5% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Southern Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

