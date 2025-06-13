Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.73.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

NFLX stock opened at $1,215.03 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,262.81. The company has a market capitalization of $517.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $996.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

