Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

