Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,715 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $554.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

