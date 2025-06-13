NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 5,289 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

