NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,366,000. Finally, bLong Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,924,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

