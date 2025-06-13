Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 10th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, Etsy, BWX Technologies, Carrier Global, and Rio Tinto Group are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the ownership, operation or chartering of vessels that transport goods and raw materials by sea. Their performance is highly cyclical, driven by fluctuations in global trade volumes, freight rates and fuel costs. Investors in shipping stocks gain exposure to the maritime transport sector, which can experience sharp swings in profitability based on supply-and-demand dynamics and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,476,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,199,116. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.05. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

UPS stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,065,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,845. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $131.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.51. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. 2,857,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,949. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Read More