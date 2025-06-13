Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

