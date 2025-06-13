Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $253.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

