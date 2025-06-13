Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

