Legacy Trust Purchases 3,650 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Legacy Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,442 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,441,071. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

