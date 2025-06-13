Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Martel Wealth Advisors Inc

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.