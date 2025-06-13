Bar Harbor Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $8,975,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 20.8% during the first quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,363,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 132,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.