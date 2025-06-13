Legacy Trust Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

