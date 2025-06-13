Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 13.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $64,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

