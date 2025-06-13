Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $47,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 989,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $66,759,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

