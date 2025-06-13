Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 18.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AVGO opened at $256.07 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 208.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

