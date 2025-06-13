ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 666,383 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $682,468,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $1,006.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $939.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $974.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a PE ratio of 147.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

