Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $202.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.30.

Shares of ORCL opened at $199.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optima Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 501.9% during the first quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

