McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Cut to Hold at Argus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

MCD opened at $302.93 on Friday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.91 and a 200-day moving average of $302.88. The stock has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after buying an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $703,074,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.